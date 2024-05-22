Foundation stone laid to construct judges bungalows on Greenways Road, new building in Madras HC campus

CHENNAI: Justice M M Sundresh of the Supreme Court and SV Gangapurwala, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, laid the foundation stone for the upcoming construction of new court halls, judges' chambers, section offices, and record rooms at the old Madras Law College campus located inside the Madras High Court premises. Additionally, senior judges of the High Court graced the foundation laying ceremony for the ten new judges' bungalows coming up at Greenways Road in Chennai.

Both events were held inside the Madras High Court campus. Senior judges, including Justice R Mahadevan, Justice D Krishna Kumar, Justice R Subramanian, and Justice Anita Sumanth attended the event.

Meanwhile, Justice M M Sundresh congratulated Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala for his service rendered to the institution and also greeted the newly-appointed acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan, while delivering a speech in the High Court auditorium on the occasion.

Delivering justice not only depends on judges, but advocates and employees as well, the judge said, urging everyone present to dedicate themselves to the cause of justice.

All text and literature in Tamil talk about justice, Tamil is the language of justice, Justice Sundresh opined.

While addressing the gathering, the incumbent Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala introduced Justice R Mahadevan as acting Chief Justice and congratulated him.

Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala also added that the presence of Justice MM Sundresh was a source of inspiration and a reminder of the lofty ideals that the legal fraternity sought to uphold.

The CJ in his speech recalled a quote by popular investor Warren Buffet who had said that a successful investor does not save what is left after spending, but spends what is left after saving, while speaking about the creation of a Chief Justice Relief Fund.

The incumbent Chief Justice also introduced the Chief Justice Relief Fund to the employees in the district judiciary. He said that by extending this welfare scheme to the district judiciary, the High Court demonstrated solidarity and support to the employees at the grassroots. "The Madras High Court is committed to the welfare of every employee involved in the justice delivery system of the state," the judge reiterated.