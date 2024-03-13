Foundation honours unsung heroes

CHENNAI: Save Shakti Foundation, an organisation working to protect the rights of women, the underprivileged, and the voiceless, presented Pathbreaker Achievement Awards to the unsung heroes of the society on March 10, in Chennai.

These awards were presented to people from different walks of life for having contributed unconditionally to humanity, environment and the animal fraternity to make a difference in the most unique way.

Chhaya Devi, co-founder of Save Shakti foundation, said, “Our efforts today support children for their education and find employment for the unemployed. We regularly conduct special mental health programs for senior citizens, encourage budding musicians and singers to showcase their talent, and protect animals.”

Nina Reddy, Suhasini Maniratnam, Dr Mariazeena Johnson, and Divya Abhishek, were the guests of honours.