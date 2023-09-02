Foundation for light garden laid

CHENGALPATTU: State Tourism Minister K Ramachandran laid the foundation stone for the construction of an Emerald Park project in Mahabalipuram under the Centre’s grant of Rs 100 crore under Sudesh Darshan scheme to boost tourism on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said that a light garden with high-tech lights at the cost of Rs 8 crore is in the offing at the park to entertain tourists during nights.

Minister for Small Medium and Micro Industries TM Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu director for tourism Sandeep Nanduri, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nath, Thiruporur MLA SS Balaji and others were present.

Elaborating further, Minister Ramachandran said that the Tourism Department in collaboration with Mumbai-based Sunwin company has plans of setting up the emerald park in which lights shaped like birds, animals, flowers etc. will be installed where tourists can take selfies and enjoy themselves. “The 2.5 acres park will have a mini 5D theatre, dancing fountain and food courts with a mix of traditional and contemporary designs,” he said.