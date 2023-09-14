Former VHP leader sent to judicial custody for derogatory comments on Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai sent former Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) leader RBVS Manian to judicial custody till September 27, for his alleged derogatory comments on B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar.

On Thursday, Manian was produced before the sessions court principal judge S Alli. The judge questioned Manian about his derogatory comments. "My speech was wrongly understood and went viral in social media," said Manian. Further, he said that he has health complications including a urinary tract infection and high blood pressure.

Subsequently, his counsel R C Paul Kanagaraj submitted that considering his old age and health complications requested permission for medical treatment in a private hospital.

However, the judge sent Manian to judicial custody for 14 days till September 27 and observed that the request of the accused would be considered.

The T Nagar police booked a case against Manian for his derogatory comments against B R Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Indian Penal Code for offences including causing disturbance to public tranquility and creating hatred between two groups after a VCK functionary registered a complaint. It was reported that Manian made derogatory comments against Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar in an event held at T- - Nagar, praising Sanatana- Dharma, last week.

Manian was arrested at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai, and on Thursday and produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai.