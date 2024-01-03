Former Thousand Lights MLA Ku Ka Selvam passes away

CHENNAI: Former Thousand Lights MLA and DMK leader Ku Ka Selvam has passed away on Wednesday due to illness.



He passed away in a private hospital at Porur failing to respond to treatments, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Selvam switched loyalty from AIADMK to DMK in 1997. He fought under the DMK ticket at the Thousand Lights Constituency in 2016 Assembly election to become a legislator.

He was temporarily expelled from the party in 2020 seeking an explanation for meeting national leaders of BJP in New Delhi. In 2021, he jumped ships again to join BJP. He returned to DMK in 2022 to become the headquarters office secretary of the Dravidian major.