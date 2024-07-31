Former Tambaram corporation commissioner Alagu Meena’s sign forged; private firm in trouble

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against a private construction firm that forged the signature of the former Tambaram corporation commissioner Alagu Meena to secure an electricity connection.

A private firm constructed an apartment on Budhar Street in Selaiyur in the 46th ward of the Tambaram Corporation a few months ago. A separate transformer was installed and a power connection was given to all the houses.

Recently an activist filed a petition with the TNEB that the transformer was installed without proper permission and requested to relocate it.

However, the Electricity Board responded that the transformer was placed only after getting NOC from the then Tambaram corporation commissioner R Alagu Meena. Later Alagu Meena found that the NOC documents were forged. The probe revealed that as the firm did not abide by the approved diagram for the construction they forged documents to secure electricity connection. Alagu Meena, who was posted as district collector of Kanyakumari recently, filed a complaint with the Selaiyur police station a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, during a council meeting on Tuesday, the AIADMK councillors questioned Mayor K Vasanthakumari about the issue and said there are many such problems in the Tambaram corporation and walked off demanding a detailed investigation regarding the issue.