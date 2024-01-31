Former student gives Rs 100 cr to IIT-M; largest endowment to edu institution in India

CHENNAI: A former student of IIT Madras, Sunil Wadhwani, has donated Rs 110 crore to the institute for setting up the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Co-founder of IGATE and Mastech Digital, this is one of the largest gifts given by an alumnus to create a school at an educational institution in the country.

An MoU was signed today between Wadhwani and Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M. Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI will offer several courses including a BTech in AI and Data Analytics, MTech in Data Science and AI, MS and PhD in Data Science and AI, joint MSc in Data Science and AI with the University of Birmingham, UK. Admissions will commence in July 2024.

