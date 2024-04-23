Former Kalakshetra foundation faculty arrested for sexual assault on former students

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man, a former faculty with Kalakshetra foundation was arrested by the City Police on Monday for the alleged sexual assault on former students between 1995 and 2007.

Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a preliminary enquiry was conducted on the complaint of two former students of Kalakshetra Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur against Sheejith Krishna, a former faculty member at the institute.

In February 2024, Neelankarai AWPS (All Women Police Station) had registered a case against Sheejith Krishna and after a thorough probe, he was arrested on Monday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police sources said that the complainants are now abroad and had filed an online complaint with City Police.

Earlier, another teacher Hari Padman was arrested by the city police in 2023 based on the complaint filed by the present students and former students.

In April 2023, City Police arrested Hari Padman, an assistant professor in Kalakshetra foundation on sexual harassment charges.