Former health officer of Chennai Corporation Dr Kuganantham passes away

CHENNAI: Former city health officer of Greater Chennai Corporation and a renowned physician Dr P Kuganantham (68) passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with ill health.

The news of Dr Kuganantham passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from across the medical community.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the esteemed doctor.

Dr Kuganantham finished his schooling at a government school at Cheyyur. Later, admitted to Loyola College for PUC, and completed his medical education at Madras Medical College and Stanley Medical College.

His clinical practice at Tiruvottiyur brought him closer to the fishermen community and factory workers of north Chennai.

In 1987, Dr. Kuganantham entered the Chennai Corporation service, and after five years he headed Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet.

He introduced a round-the-clock outpatient one-rupee clinic for residents of slums in north Chennai.

He became the City Health Officer in 2007.

He has done several research on epidemiology, infectious diseases, AIDS Control, Control of Communicable (Infectious) Diseases.

Dr. Kuganantham will be remembered for his dedication to his patients and his exceptional care during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic gripped the city, he emerged as a pillar of strength for countless patients and their families.

His steadfast leadership ensured that SIMS Hospital remained at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, noted a statement from SIMS hospital.

His commitment to patient care extended far beyond the pandemic.

Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group and SIMS Hospital Management expressed deepest condolences to Dr. Kuganantham's family and friends.

"Dr. Kuganantham's absence leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. His dedication to his profession and his ability to patient care serve as an inspiration to all of us. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he saved and the indelible mark he left on the city's healthcare system."