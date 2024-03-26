Footfall to pools spikes

CHENNAI: The number of admissions and enquiries into the city swimming pools has doubled this season, thanks to the closure of schools and the increase in temperature.

The footfall of people visiting the pools has increased by more than 50% across Chennai.

“Usually during summer, the footfall is around 80-100 people, which is a lot, as it’s just around 50 for the remaining year. We train kids from the age of 3 years. The training period is for 16 days. We charge Rs 6,000 for children and Rs 6,500 for adults,” said Arvind Nainar, a swimming coach. “The ratio is around 1:6 for the number of people trained and students.”

Students above the age of 10 are taught to swim in the Marina swimming pool. “The Sports Authority of India is coaching for 12 days and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for 15 days. Students from GCC schools are given free training. Those who perform well in the training period are selected for various teams,” said M Muniyandi, a swimming coach.

But many parents, before the kids are 10 years old, try to send them for coaching classes, which is not advisable. “Many private swimming schools train even 5-year-olds. But in government swimming pools, the child has to be 10 to enter the pool,” he added.

Though the government-run pools charge nominal rates, denizens throng private pools even though the charges are exorbitant. A private pool in the city said that they charge Rs 2,300 plus tax for 3 hours a day, which mainly focuses on foreigners and tourism.

Meanwhile, coaches and medical experts urge parents to take precautions before sending their kids for swimming in summer. “Be vigilant to prevent drowning. People have the habit of polluting the water, which can lead to stomach infections. Since the pools are chlorinated, it could tan and dry the skin, and cause itching. In an outdoor pool, UV radiation is high; it leads to inflammation,” stated Dr V Anandan, HoD-Cosmetology, Stanley Medical College.