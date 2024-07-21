Foot overbridge eludes Wimco Nagar for decades

CHENNAI: Wimco Nagar might have become an important hub with the arrival of Metro rail connectivity, but suburban train passengers using the Gummindipoondi route are disappointed as their demands for a foot overbridge (FOB) or a subway to safely cross the tracks is long pending, leading to risky crossing of the tracks.

Passengers lament that authorities haven’t heeded their demands for decades. The passengers are currently using the level crossing which is at times unsafe for them as apart from local trains northbound express trains whir past the level crossing.

“The passengers ignore the signals in a rush to catch the train. There is a high risk as they may fail to notice trains coming from the other side which may lead to fatal accidents. There have been complaints raised by the passenger associations to construct a FOB or subway” said S Meghanathan from Ennore, who works in Mount Road and travels daily through Wimco Nagar station.

“During the rains, the situation turns worse as the poorly paved level crossing becomes slippery. Many accidents have also occurred in this area in the past,” said R Lakshmi, another commuter.

“Whenever express trains cross the station, without a FOB or subway, it takes much time to cross the track and catch local trains”, added Lakshmi.

When contacted an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said that the construction of a new foot overbridge (FOB) has already been sanctioned for Wimco Nagar Railway station.