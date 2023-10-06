Food poisoning: Chengalpattu court orders eatery to compensate customers

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Thursday directed a fast food restaurant to pay compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh to three of its customers who suffered food poisoning three years ago after they consumed food from the joint.

Three youngsters Ragava Priya, 21 and her friends Vikram and Hariharan, residents of Muthialpet, who were pursuing their college education went to eat at a fast food joint on September 2, 2020 to celebrate Priya’s birthday.

However, after the trio returned home they suffered a severe bout of vomiting. On getting checked at a hospital, they were informed by the doctors that they were suffering from food poisoning. On information, the Kancheepuram food safety department visited the fast food joint and collected samples which were sent for testing.

The results revealed that a lot of banned food colouring was used in the food and they were prepared in very unhygienic conditions. Following this, the trio filed a case against the restaurant at the Consumer Court, which on Thursday court ordered the food joint owner to offer an apology to customers and also pay them Rs 1.2 lakh as compensation for the medical and legal fees.