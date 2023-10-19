Following International Day of Air Traffic Controllers, ATC requests youngsters to apply for job

CHENNAI: Following the International Day of Air Traffic Controllers, the officials of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Chennai airport requested youngsters from Tamilnadu to come forward and apply for the job as nearly 500 vacancies are to be filled this year.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) was formed 100 years ago in India to safely move aircraft in the airspace system. The Chennai ATC was formed in 1932 and it's been functioning for 91 years. October 20 is celebrated as the International Day of Air Traffic Controller. The ATC will be functioning in the Chennai airport on all days of the year and they play a vital role in departing and landing the aircraft safely on the runway.

The officials from the ATC said that most of those who are working in the Air Traffic Control Department in all the airports in Tamilnadu are from other states of the country and there are very few people from Tamilnadu. They said that youngsters in Tamilnadu are not aware that there is a department called ATC in the airport and said that they should come forward and try attending the entrance exam.