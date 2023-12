Fog in Chennai: Flights delayed, arriving flights hover

CHENNAI: Several areas witnessed severe fog conditions in Chennai, causing delay in flights on Thursday. Aircrafts bound to Madurai, Coimbatore and Kolkata faced delays.



Additionally, the arriving flights found it difficult to make a landing and hovered for a long duration.

Foggy condition prevailed in localities such as Villivakkam, Nungambakkam, Aynavaram, Egmore, Ayapakkam, Porur, Guindy, Tambaram and Meenambakkam. This weather follows days after cyclone Michaung and the concomitant rains.