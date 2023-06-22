Focus on Multidisciplinary courses: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said that the National Education Policy (NEP - 2020) emphasises the need to develop multidisciplinary skills to avoid unemployment.

Addressing at the closing ceremony of a two-day seminar on Challenges and Strategies in implementation of the NEP at Guru Nanak College, the Governor said that the students who complete a degree and come out of the college, must come out with special skills.

"Although India had implemented three education policies namely 1960, 1980 and 2020, I see this (NEP-2020) is the first education policy for the country. Through the 1960 and 1980 policies, we have been teaching only the subjects laid down by the British in terms of bringing education to all. But the NEP-2020 is a revolutionary one which was created based on the opinions of educators and thousands of people, not by rulers and politicians, " he added.

"There is a huge technological revolution in the world and for that, our students should develop multidisciplinary skills in their higher studies. Lakhs of youths in India have completed degrees but are not getting jobs because no one is looking at their qualifications and they are looking for their own skills. Even though Tamil Nadu has too many college graduates than other states, the industries are not expanding their branches. They say that the students have no special ability for that, " the Governor said.

He further said that according to a UGC report, 70% of students are studying arts and human resources courses.

"NEP-2020 emphasises that students studying history should not only study history but should study many disciplines, " he added.

Tiruvarur Central University VC Krishnan and others were present on the occasion.

