Flyovers to remain open at night for traffic

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of motorists, the city police has decided to do away with the practice of closing flyovers for traffic at night.



Most of the flyovers were closed for traffic during night hours to restrict the movement of road users during the COVID time. Subsequently, the system was allowed to continue in order to avert any rash driving during the night in the flyovers which may lead to accidents, said a press note from Chennai police on Wednesday.

There are 33 flyovers in the city now. They greatly help in ensuring better vehicular traffic in the city especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening.

As the vehicular traffic during night hours is seen increasing due to the fact that various offices are functioning night as well it is decided to open the flyovers during the night hours also to avert traffic congestion in the arterial roads.

This is being done as a temporary measure to study the improvement in the traffic situation during the night time. Sufficient police deployment will be arranged to ensure there is no rash driving in the flyovers, added the press note.