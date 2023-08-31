Flyover at Cathedral Road name after Dr M Balamuralikrishna

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has named a flyover at Cathedral Road after legendary carnatic vocalist Dr M Balamuralikrishna, a resolution passed in the council meeting on Thursday.

In a letter to the state government, Teynampet zonal officer on May 22, 2023, has recommended the flyover opposite to The Music Academy and must be named as Dr M Balamuralikrishna square or Dr M Balamuralikrishna flyover or Dr M Balamuralikrishna music zone.

Later, they decided to name the flyover as Dr M Balamuralikrishna flyover and submitted the report for the resolution to pass at council meeting.

Similarly, a council resolution passed that Kumaran Nagar Main Road renamed after Mandolin Srinivas. In February 2023, Mandolin Rajesh gave a petition to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to rename the road as Mandolin Srinivas Main Road.

The zonal official submitted a report stating that there was no objection to change the name and passed in the resolution.

Meanwhile, the revenue department of Chennai corporation on Thursday passed a resolution granting 50 percent concessional fee for retired corporation staff for conducting functions held at community halls maintained by civic body.

It may be noted that corporation officials and ward councillors enjoy a 75 percent concessional fee for conducting functions at community halls.