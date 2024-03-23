Flower & fruit prices shoot up in Koyambedu market ahead of Panguni Uthiram festival

CHENNAI: The price of flowers in Koyambedu wholesale market have witnessed a steep rise ahead the Panguni Uthiram festival which is on March 24.

Rose price has increased 4 times and being sold at Rs 120/kg.

Jasmine, which was sold at Rs 250 per kg for the last 2 days, is now being sold at Rs 500 per kg.

Here are the prices for other flowers per kg:

Chamomile – Rs 150 to Rs 220

Jasmine – Rs 500

Panneer Rose – Rs 80 to Rs 100

Oleander (Arali) - Rs 250

Nerium Oleander (Chevvarali)- Rs 400

Tropical flame (Kanakambaram) - Rs 600

Tuberose (Sambangi) - Rs 180

Mullai - Rs 600

Similarly, the price of fruits have also witnessed a rise in which Apple is being sold at the rate of Rs 180 per kg, Pomegranate at Rs 180 per kg, Mosambi at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, Orange at Rs 50 per kg and Guava at Rs 30 per kg.