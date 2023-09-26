Flooding after just 2 hours of rain

CHENNAI: The streets of Tambaram are flooded with water following the heavy rain on Sunday night. In many places, the drainage-mixed-water stagnates on the main roads and poses a danger to commuters and pedestrians.

Shanmugam Road, which is one of the important main roads in Tambaram, is flooded completely. Shopkeepers lamented that drainage-mixed-water entered the shop at night even though it had rained only for two hours.

A flooded shop on Shanmugam Road, Tambaram

Mudichur and Velachery roads were also affected badly by the rains on Sunday. In some areas, water reached above the hip-level and people were unable to use the road.



The situation was worse on Pallavaram Kundrathur Road. The stagnated water had covered all the potholes making it dangerous for commuters. A food delivery agent fell into a drainage hole along with his bike.

Public rescue a food delivery agent who fell into a drainage hole on Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road

The public managed to rescue the man, who escaped with few minor injuries. The drainage was kept open. Since the road was flooded, people new to the area were not aware of it.



The roads in Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai were inundated with water mixed with drainage. Residents of Perungalathur are planning to protest against the Tambaram corporation.

“We’re afraid that deadly diseases like dengue might infect our families as the area is surrounded by sewage water. Everything was much better when Perungalathur was under the Panchayat,” rued one of the residents.

The Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagu Meena said that water which was stagnated on the roads will be removed with motors and that the work was going on. “All SWDs that are under construction will be completed before the monsoon begins next month. And, the roads which are too low and riddled with potholes will also be re-laid so there will be no flooding when it rains,” stated Meena.





‘Water stagnation not letting us step out of our homes’: Residents



For the residents of Medavakkam, everyday is a challenge, which presents itself right outside their doorstep in the form of water-logging even with intermittent rains.

Lack of storm water drains has led to water stagnation in front of their homes, which has made it difficult for them to step out. Plus, it poses a health risk to the locality.

Ravi Main Road in Vadukapattu connects Pallikaranai and commuters prefer the road as it’s a short cut to several educational institutions.

“Earlier, the road was in good condition. Now it’s in bad shape and the local body has failed to re-lay the road. Motorists have met with accidents regularly and senior citizens have fallen down on this road. Even during emergencies, residents are unable to travel on the main road due to potholes and water stagnation,” lamented a member of Vadakupattu Road Residents Association.

Those who come from Tambaram and Pallikarai, take alternative routes and are forced to travel 5 km to reach this road due to water stagnation. Residents said that cars and bikes get damaged regularly due to water-logging.

“We don’t get autos and cabs immediately, as drivers refuse to ply on this road due to water stagnation. We’re tired of raising complaints to the local body and CM cell. If a complaint is filed by the panchayat official, we have to follow it up several times before they pump it out. Otherwise, it would take 3-4 days for the water to drain,” added another member of the association.

Residents urge the civic body authorities to hasten the construction of storm water drains and re-laying of the roads, as they fear that rainwater would enter their apartments.

When contacted, the Medavakkam panchayat officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.