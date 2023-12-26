Flood damage far exceeds current resources: Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid a raging debate between the state and union government over non-allocation of central funds to manage the floods in eight districts of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday admitted that the damages suffered by the flood-ravaged districts of the state far exceed the financial resources of the state.

In a message posted on microblogging site 'X', Stalin referred to the 72-page memorandum submitted by Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was in Thoothukudi to review the flood damages in the southern districts, said, "Hon'ble TN Fin Min Thiru @TThenarasu, Thoothukkudi MP Tmt @KanimozhiDMK, and senior officials briefed Hon'ble Union Fin Min Tmt @NSitharaman about the current situation and relief works carried out by GoTN. They handed over a comprehensive 72-page memorandum underscoring the critical need for funds in response, relief, and restoration efforts."

"With only limited fund available under SDRF, the damage far exceeds the current resources. Tamil Nadu earnestly seeks substantial assistance from the Union Government to confront these unprecedented challenges, " Stalin said, before adding that having weathered 50 cyclones in the past century, Tamil Nadu, with the second-largest coastline in India, remains under constant threat. "Recent torrential rainfall in southern districts adds to the woes post-#CycloneMichaung, " the CM remarked.

Chief Minister M K Stalin led state government has so far sought over Rs 21,000 crore from the union government for repair, restoration and rehabilitation works in Chennai and four adjoining districts besides Thoothukudi among the four southern districts.