Flights to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport cancelled due to shortage of passengers

CHENNAI: Flights to Sri Lanka from Chennai were cancelled on Saturday due to a shortage of passengers at the domestic airport here.

The airport authority said Chennai - Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka - Chennai, 2 flights were cancelled.

Chennai airport officials explained that the cancellations were due to the insufficient number of passengers and management, reason.

The Chennai airport officials say that these two flights have been canceled and the flight tickets of the passengers who had booked to travel on these flights have been transferred to other flights.

Due to the sudden cancellation of the flights, the passengers who had booked to go from Chennai to Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Doha, etc. via Sri Lanka using that flight as a connecting flight are suffering.