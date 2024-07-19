Flights to New Delhi and Ayodhya from Chennai airport cancelled due to shortage of passengers

CHENNAI: Flights to New Delhi and Ayodhya from Chennai were cancelled on Friday due to a shortage of passengers at the domestic airport here.

The airport authority said two departure flights - a PBN private passenger flight to Ayodhya scheduled to depart at 8.35 am from Chennai and a private passenger flight set to depart from Chennai to New Delhi at 8.55 pm - were cancelled.

Similarly, two flights from New Delhi scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 8.05 am and one flight from Ayodhya to Chennai at 8.55 pm, were also cancelled today.

Chennai airport officials explained that the cancellations were due to the insufficient number of passengers who had booked seats on these four flights.

The passengers have either been booked on alternative flights or for journeys on other dates, they informed.