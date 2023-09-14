Flights to Kovai, Delhi cancelled due to shortage of passengers

CHENNAI: The flights to Coimbatore and Delhi were cancelled on Thursday due to a shortage of passengers in the Chennai airport.



Airport sources said the footfall of domestic passengers on Thursday was much lower than the usual days and the terminal was seen almost empty for the whole day. Following the low footfall of passengers the Indigo Airlines flight which was scheduled to depart from Chennai to Coimbatore and Delhi was announced cancelled in the afternoon.

The Indigo Airlines flight which was supposed to arrive from Delhi at 7 pm was announced cancelled. The passengers were informed prior regarding the cancellation so there were no hassle in the airport.