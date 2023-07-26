Flight takes off without 35 passengers

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport on Monday midnight after an Abu Dhabi –bound Air Arabia flight took off without boarding the 35 passengers, who were waiting after getting their boarding passes.

According to airport sources, the flight, which was supposed to reach the airport at 7 pm was diverted to Bangalore due to bad weather. The flight was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport at 7.45 pm on Monday with 182 passengers. Even though all the passengers reached the airport before 4.30 pm and were ready to board the flight after getting their boarding passes, they were not informed regarding the diversion but were informed that the flight will take off after a delay.

A group of 35 passengers from various places in Tamil Nadu, who were seated together in the airport, enquired about the delay and the staff told them that the flight had already taken off at 12.18 am. Shocked, the passengers protested inside the airport and argued with the officials. The stranded passengers said that the Airline staff should have searched for them. The passengers said that the announcements were also not properly given and they filed a complaint with the Airport police, Airport manager.The airline officials said that they will look into the matter.