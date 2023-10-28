CHENNAI: The flight services between Chennai-Salem resume from Sunday after three years.

The Trujet was operating the flights between Chennai and Salem till 2020. However, during the lockdown, the flight service was stopped and after that, there were no services.

Now Indigo Airlines has decided to start the service to Salem from Chennai and the first flight would depart from Chennai airport on Sunday. The flight is scheduled to depart from Chennai at 11.20 am every day and will reach Salem at 12.30 pm. Later from Salem the flight will depart to Chennai at 12.50 pm and land here at 1.45 pm. Airport sources said the services per day would be increased based on the ticket bookings and the ticket starts from 2,390 rupees.