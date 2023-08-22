Flight services between Chennai-Frankfurt increased to all 7 days of week from Mon

CHENNAI: The flight services between Chennai-Frankfurt increased to all seven days of the week from Monday.

The Lufthansa Airlines flight was operating flights between Chennai and Frankfurt for five days a week. Recently many passengers, who are travelling to the USA, Canada, England, Scotland, and Japan are preferring to travel via Frankfurt. So the flights to Frankfurt are mostly housefull, and the passengers were requesting to operate more flights.

On Monday, Lufthansa Airlines announced that the flight would operate on all days. The flight would land in Chennai at midnight and would take off to Frankfurt at 1.50 am.

Before Covid, Lufthansa was operating the flight on all days, and now it has been started again due to the demand from the passengers.