Flight services affected in Chennai airport following server problem

CHENNAI: The flight services at the Chennai airport went for a toss in the wee hours of Wednesday following a server problem.

The flights departed from Chennai after a delay of up to two hours.

Airport sources said from 2 AM the server was down in the Chennai airport domestic and International terminal so the boarding passes could not be issued to the passengers on time.

The passengers had to get their boarding passes manually in the counters and it took more time than usual.

At all the counters the passengers had to wait in a long queue and as an impact the flights which were supposed to depart from the Chennai airport were delayed till 6 am.

The 20 flights which were supposed to depart to Andaman, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Tuticorin, Bangalore, Dubai, Sarajah, Doha, Abu Dhabi and London were delayed for up to two hours.

However, the arrival of the flights were not affected and the officials said that only the boarding passes could not be generated due to severe issues.

After 6 am the fault was rectified and the flight services resumed normally.