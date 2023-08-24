Flight services affected after rains: check deets

CHENNAI: The flight services were affected following the rain on Wednesday midnight.

The Indigo Airlines flight that arrived from Delhi was supposed to land at the Chennai airport at 11.35 pm but since it was heavily raining the flight could not land in Chennai and it was diverted to Bangalore.

The International flight which arrived from Germany with 268 passengers was scheduled to land in Chennai airport at 12.05 am but due to rain, the flight was diverted to Bangalore. The Indigo Airlines flight which arrived from Kolkatta was also diverted to Bangalore.

The flights which arrived from Paris, and Hyderabad were made to wait in the air till the weather cleared and then the flight landed one after another at the Chennai airport.

The departure of the flights to Bangkok and Frankfurt was also delayed due to rain.