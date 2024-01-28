Flash floods on Perungudi roads as Metro Water pipeline bursts

CHENNAI: Barely has a month passed since the residents of Perungudi resumed their regular lives following the chaos created by Cyclone Michaung. The 800 mm drinking water main line at Veera Pandian Kattabomman Street in Perungudi ruptured on Friday, causing the surrounding area to flood. Residents lamented that the municipal authority had not offered a long-term solution to the problem of water seepage, which is a prevalent concern.

The Chennai corporation has carried out the SWD construction work at VKB street in front of headworks. During earth work the thrust block of 800mm bend in delivery main from Perungudi HW got disturbed and since the overhead water tank was in full pressure, the bend got dislocated. The water has flooded the street, following the incident the metro water has stopped the water supply.

“Last week, there was a similar situation where there was a blast sound and water seepage. Bu,t it was rectified immediately and there was no damage. This time, the 45 litre water tank pipeline burst and flooded the entire street, the water level was more than the recent Chennai floods, “ said a resident of Gangotri apartment.

The compound wall of the apartment has collapsed due to water pressure following the pipeline burst. At least 30 vehicles have been damaged in the apartment due to the pipeline burst, claimed the residents. Many houses in the area experienced power cuts for a few hours due to short circuits in the transformer.

“Whenever there is water seepage the metro water would carry out maintenance work. However, the local body should provide a permanent solution to prevent such situations in the future. Also, the department concerned should give fund to those who are affected as they have recently recovered from the flood caused by Cyclone Michaung during the northeast monsoon, “ said R Shankar, another resident of Perungudi.

When contacted a senior CMWSSB official stated, “The dewatering process has been carried out in the area. The rectification work will be completed shortly and supply will be resumed as early as possible. The main pipeline has been laid in 2019 and due to the damage caused by the corporation during the storm water drain work the pipe has burst.”