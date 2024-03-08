Five women-centric Tamil films that are worth a watch this Women’s Day

Chandralekha

Chandralekha, which was released in 1948, is considered to be the pinnacle of women-centric films in Tamil cinema. Directed by SS Vasan, it became the most grandiose film ever made at that time in India. It stars TR Rajakumari in the lead role and follows the story of a local dancer. To date, it stands as the biggest ever female-centric film made in the country.

Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi

Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi was a surprise addition in the early 2000s. Directed by K Rajeshwar, the story follows a Dalit woman who battles against the untouchability of a village. Simran, the leading actress of south India at that time, anchored the film on her shoulders.

36 Vayadhinile

Jyotika’s 36 Vayadhinile could have been the biggest comeback an actor could have ever dreamt of . The film, directed by Roshan Andrrews, talks about the women’s independence in the society and breaking free from the shackles of doing household chores. It received a positive response from the critics, proving to be a success.

Aramm

Aramm, starring Nayanthara in the lead, paved the way for more women-centric films in Tamil cinema. The actor played the role of a district collector, fighting against the system after a four-year-old child Dhansika falls into a borewell and the rescue process is delayed. Directed by Gopi Nainar, the film received a humongous response at the box office.

Kanaa



Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kanaa (2018) was the first cricket-based, women-centric film in India. The story follows the dream of Kousalya Murugesan, from a small town, who dreams of representing the national women’s cricket team. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, it struck a chord about breaking the stereotypical norm that is set in society.

Compiled by Niranjan A