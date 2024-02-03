Five transpersons arrested for supplying ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five transpersons were arrested by the police for supplying ganja on Saturday for targeting the youngsters who frequent East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) for weekend parties.

The Tambaram Police Commissioner received a tipoff that ganja is being supplied on the weekend parties in OMR regularly.

The police found that the peddlers were targeting young IT employees and college students who were attending the parties.

Following that, the police formed a special team and were monitoring all the places in OMR closely.

On Saturday evening, the police found a group of transpersons standing in OMR near Sholinganallur, and youngsters approached them in cars and bikes and collected a package from them.

Soon the police surrounded the transpersons, and they were arrested and taken to the police station.

During the inquiry, the police identified them as Aparna (27), Suji (32), Anand (36), Radhi (35), and Abi (32) and seized about 60 kgs of ganja from them.

The transpersons used to smuggle ganja from Andhra and supply it to the young people who are attending the weekend parties in ECR and OMR.

The police arrested all of them and further investigation is on.