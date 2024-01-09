Five persons trapped in lift at a supermarket in Mogappair rescued

CHENNAI: Five persons who were trapped inside the elevator of a supermarket in Mogappair West were rescued by the personnel of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) on Sunday.

The people who got stuck in the lift were A Revathi, 38, her daughter A Ramya, 17, and son A Praveen, 20, and S Dhanalakshmi, 47, and S Velmurugan, 24, all residents of Mogappair. The supermarket functions on three floors of a building near Maduravoyal taluk office.

The five- member group had entered the lift in the first floor to get to the ground floor when the lift stopped between the first and ground floors.

On hearing screams for help, the supermarket staff alerted the city police and the fire services personnel, who rushed to the scene and rescued the persons struck in the lift after an ordeal which lasted for an hour. The rescued persons were moved to a hospital for treatment.