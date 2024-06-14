Five people admitted in De-addiction centre escaped after spraying chilli powder

CHENNAI: Five people including a 15-year-old boy who was admitted to the De-addiction centre in Kundrathur escaped after spraying chilli powder on the staff on Thursday.

A private De-addiction centre is situated in Pallavaram main road near Kundrathur. On Thursday night the staff were shifting a 15-year-old boy along with four others to another room in the de-addiction centre. At that time the boy took a chilly spray and sprayed it on the face of the staff and all of them attacked the staff and then ran away from the centre.

Later on information, the Kundrathur police visited the spot and held injuries. The police have also informed the families of all of them and are investigating whether they went to their home town. It is noted that in the same De-addiction centre, a man committed suicide by hanging in the restroom a few months ago. The Kundrathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.