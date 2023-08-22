Begin typing your search...

Five, including two minors, arrested for threatening & chasing cop

A CCTV footage which went viral in social media shows the constable carrying a lathi running away from the three youths who were chasing him.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Aug 2023 4:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-22 16:00:47.0  )
Five, including two minors, arrested for threatening & chasing cop
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Tuesday arrested five persons including two minors for chasing away a police constable with weapons when the policeman came to attend a distress call at Kattupakkam near Mangadu on Monday.

The arrested youths were identified as A Raja (19), S Pradeep (19), S Suriya (20) and two minor boys. The three youths were allegedly under the influence of ganja and were creating a ruckus and assaulting public in Kaatupakkam area near Mangadu.

Further, they allegedly inflicted cut injuries on a 50-year-old man after he refused to give money to them. Public alerted the police control room after which a constable who was on patrol duty nearby went to attend the distress call.

A CCTV footage which went viral in social media shows the constable carrying a lathi running away from the three youths who were chasing him.

On Tuesday, a police team arrested the five youths. While three of them were remanded to judicial custody, the minor boys were sent to an observation home for boys.

