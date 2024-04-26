Five including minor boy arrested for murder of history sheeter in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: City Police arrested five persons including a juvenile delinquent in connection with the murder of a history sheeter in Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased, N Desingu (46) of Tondiarpet was standing at the junction of Thideer Nagar and S N Chetty Road on Wednesday afternoon when he was rounded up by a gang who hacked him to death and fled the scene.

Police registered a case of murder and after investigations, a special team arrested D Venkatesan (32), M Bharathi (33), M Akesh (29) and J Rajeeth (23) - all from the same neighbourhood in Tondiarpet.

A minor boy, aged 17 was also arrested in connection with the case. Probe revealed that there was previous enmity between the main accused, Venkatesan and the deceased, Desingu since 2022. Then too, there was an attempt on Desingu's life by Venkatesan and his gang questioning him about the whereabouts of Venkatesan's son, Vallarasu.

Venkatesan was arrested in that case and was recently released on bail.

On his release, Venkatesan again plotted Desingu's murder and was successful on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested persons were sent for judicial remand while the minor boy was sent to a juvenile home.

Police have launched a search for the absconding suspects.