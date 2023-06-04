Five, including infant, killed after car rams onto parked truck on Chennai-Bengaluru NH

CHENNAI: Five persons of the same family including a six-month-old child were killed in a road accident near Kancheepuram along the Chennai-Bengaluru National highway late night on Saturday.

The lone survivor in the accident was identified as Ramajeyam (35) of Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district. Ramajeyam’s wife and three children and his cousin were killed, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rathna (28), her daughters- Rajalakshmi (6), Thejashree (3) and the six-month-old child and Ramajeyam’s cousin, Ramesh.

Rathna had come to her parents home in Chennai with her three children for summer vacation.

On Saturday, Ramajeyam and Ramesh travelled from Tiruvannamalai in their car to pick up Rathna and the children.

After picking up his family, Ramajeyam was driving back to Tiruvannamalai when the accident happened. He was driving the car, police investigations revealed.

Around midnight, while moving along the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, Ramajeyam rammed onto the goods truck parked by the roadside near Sitherimedu.

The car got mangled in the impact and the occupants in the car except Ramajeyam were crushed to death, police said.

Passerby alerted the authorities who rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. Ramajeyam who was rescued with injuries was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government hospital for treatment.

Baluchetty Chatram Police have registered a case and are investigating.