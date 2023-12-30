Five including college students detained by police

CHENNAI: Five youths including two college students have been detained by Kodungaiyur police over suspicion of them ordering painkiller tablets from another state.

Police sources said that the courier firm manager had alerted the police about a suspicious parcel received at the hub.

Police had earlier met all courier firm representatives and had advised them to report to police about suspicious parcels after it was found that drug smugglers are using this route.

On opening the parcel, police found 500 Topcynta tablets, used for pain relief. Police then called the person mentioned in the receiver address and through him have detained four others and are investigating.