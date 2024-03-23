Begin typing your search...

All five of them were let off on station bail. A police team led by Inspectors were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who sell IPL match tickets illegally.

23 March 2024
Five held for selling CSK-RCB IPL match tickets in black market
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested as many as five persons for attempting to sell black tickets for the IPL inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru held at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Police seized eight match tickets and Rs 31,500 cash from them.

All five of them were let off on station bail. A police team led by Inspectors were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who sell IPL match tickets illegally.

On Friday, surveillance was heightened in roads surrounding the Chepauk stadium- Wallaja Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Station and five persons were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as P Vinoth Kumar (36), S Ashok Kumar (21), I Immanuel (30), S Rooban Ramesh (26) and R Saravanan (27)

DTNEXT Bureau

