Five drunk men involved in fight attack cops in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A group of guest workers allegedly beat up two police constables and injured them in Ambattur on Tuesday night. Five persons are detained by the police in connection with the case.

The injured constables, Raghupathy (50) and Raj Kumar (35) attached to Ambathur Estate police station, were part of a patrol team sent to pacify two groups clashing outside a private firm in Ambattur in the city.

Enquiries revealed that the groups, who got drunk during Ayudha Pooja celebration at their company, hurled stones at each other after an argument broke out between them. Some of them even attacked others with the pen knives they were carrying.

When the head constable Raghupathy intervened in the fight, they allegedly pushed him down and some assaulted him.

The other police officer, Raj Kumar was beaten by the group when he went to help Raghupathy, according to police sources.

The duo managed to escape and came in with reinforcements. Seeing the police patrol, the groups fled the scene, but the police managed to secure five persons. The injured constables were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Ambathur Estate police have registered a case of preventing public servants from discharging duty, assault, disturbing public peace.