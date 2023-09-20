Five college students arrested for possession of weapons

CHENNAI: City Police secured a group of college students who were found carrying weapons near Marina beach on Tuesday and arrested five of them while at least ten others were warned and let off.

Police investigations revealed that the students were plotting to attack students of another college to exact revenge for an attack on one of their own near Mint, a week ago.

Anna Square Police had received information about a group of students gathered in an eatery discussing about weapons and attack after which a police team rushed to the eatery and secured about 17 of them.

They were taken to the police station and during enquiry, police found weapons including iron rods and machetes in some of their bags and learnt that they had plotted to use them to attack students of another college.

After investigations, Anna Square Police booked five of them - I Sridhar (20) of Red Hills, V Kalaiarasan (18), S Sunil Kumar (19) and R Naveen Kumar (18) - all three from Tiruvallur district and a 17 year old boy of Athipattu.

Of the five, Silambarasan is a first year economics student while the others are second year students. All five of them were produced in appropriate court of law and remanded. Preliminary investigations revealed that the students were at loggerheads over the bus route rivalry.