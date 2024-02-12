Fishing harbour exempted from CMDA purview

CHENNAI: As the State Fisheries Department is proposing the modernisation of Chennai Fishing Harbour in Kasimedu, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has clarified that project is exempted from getting planning permission and planning approval.

In a communication to Chennai Fishing Harbour Management Committee, CMDA Member-Secretary said that as per Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR), 2019 rules, planning permission and planning approval are exempted for operational constructions and installations of government such as Railways, National Highways, National Highways, Major ports, Airways and Aerodromes, Posts and Telegraphs, Telephone, Wireless, Broadcasting and other like forms of communications, Regional grid for Electricity, Defence, Metro Rail and Minor ports.

As the Chennai Fishing Harbour forms a part of Chennai Port, modernization and upgradation of the fishing harbour has been exempted for the purpose of obtaining CRZ clearance, the letter said.

Earlier, the fisheries department informed the CMDA that the District Coastal Zone Management Authority directed the department to obtain planning permission and plan approval from the competent authority (CMDA).

The department has requested the planning authority to exempt the project from availing planning permission and approval based on the TNCDBR, 2019.

It may be noted that the fisheries department has decided to modernize the fishing harbour at a cost of Rs. 120 crore.