Fisher develops chills mid-sea, falls to death

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old fisherman allegedly slipped and fell into the sea while on the boat, mid-sea off Kasimedu on Monday after he developed chills while fishing. The deceased was identified as S Vimal of New Washermanpet.

The deceased, Vimal, went fishing with a group on December 14. The group was in the middle of the sea for over four days and on Monday morning, Vimal allegedly complained of getting chills during the early hours of Monday and he slipped and fell into the sea.

On noticing Vimal falling into the sea, other fishermen jumped and rescued him and brought him to the boat. Since he was unconscious, the fishermen returned to land and moved him to the government hospital where Vimal was declared as brought dead.

Kasimedu fishing harbour police have registered a case and moved the body for post mortem. Further investigations are on.