Fisher associations urge CM Stalin to shut Coromandel plant

CHENNAI: Raising alarm that Ennore and surrounding areas will be affected severely if any cyclone hit ammonia storage tanks, fishermen associations have urged the state government to permanently close Coromandel International Limited, on Friday.

In a petition to the Chief Minister's Cell, more than 10 associations including South Indian Fishermen's Welfare Association, recalled that ammonia gas leak from a fertilizer plant of Coromandel International Limited In Kathivakkam on December 26 night has affected more than 50 persons and they were admitted to hospitals.

Fishermen are continuing their protest against the plant for 24 days.

"As gas leak occurred from a facility in the sea near the shore, several fishes washed ashore dead. The incident recalled the horror of Bhopal gas leak and caused fear among the residents, " the petition said.

The fishermen associations have pointed out that the locality is densely populated and it is dangerous to have an ammonia storage tank.

"The ammonia tank of the fertilizer plant has a capacity of 12,500 tonnes and is located only 44 meters from the shore. In present days, climate change has made cyclones very powerful. In 2011, when cyclone Thane hit Cuddalore, refineries that were being constructed were destroyed near the shore. The project was dropped following the cyclone. If any powerful cyclone hits Kathivakkam area, it will cause a huge disaster. Residents living up to 5km from the shore will be affected, " the associations warned.

The petition also urged the state government to shut the fertilizer plant permanently to safeguard the residents and their belongings.

Apart from the CM Cell, the associations handed over the petition to Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth.