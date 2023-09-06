Fish vendor hacked to death in Nolambur

CHENNAI: Jagan (48), the fish vendor who was hacked to death by a five-member gang near Reddypalayam in Nolambur on Tuesday night was suspected to be murdered in retaliation to a councillor's murder in Tiruvaur, police said.

City Police have detained one person in Red Hills in connection with the murder.

Jagan was at his fish stall, chatting with his friends when a gang barged into his shop around 9 pm. Seeing them carrying weapons, Jagan took to his heels, but the gang chased him and attacked him in public view.

Onlookers too ran for cover seeing the armed gang running amok on the streets. The gang left Jagan in a pool of blood and fled the scene after which the passerby informed the authorities and moved him to a hospital, where Jagan was declared as brought dead.

The deceased is an AMMK worker and is a native of Muthupet near Thiruvarur.

In 2015, Jagan's brother, Madhan was murdered by a gang headed by one Rajesh over animosity over installing banners and hoardings in temple festivals. In retaliation, Jagan and his gang had allegedly murdered Rajesh's brother too.

Meanwhile, Rajesh got elected as a councillor in his panchayat and the enmity between Rajesh and Jagan was simmering for the last few years. In 2021, Rajesh was murdered by a gang after which Jagan was arrested.

On his release from Jail, Jagan was maintaining a low profile and shifted to Chennai.