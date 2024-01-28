Fish sale and prices increase in Chennai after a month

CHENNAI: Almost after a month, the sale of seafood witnessed a brisk sale at Kasimedu market on Sunday.

With a surge in demand, it led to an increase in the rates compared to the last few weeks.

Traders said that though the catch was good the demand for seafood went up this week and expecting the same in the coming days.

The recent oil spill in Ennore affected the livelihood of the fishermen in north Chennai. Only fewer boats ventured into the sea and caught less fish against the usual catch. As the customers are scared to purchase the fish and we are forced to sell at the lowest price.

"However, the scenario has changed after a month as the situation normalised for fishermen. More than 50 trawlers ventured into the sea and were able to catch over 20 tonnes of fishes at Kasimedu fishing harbour. People thronged the market to purchase seafood varieties which resulted in a surge in the prices, " said M Rajan, a fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Traders mentioned that usually after the northeast monsoon season, both the sale and catch would be dull due to change in wave pattern.

However, compared to the previous years the fish catch has been better from last week which is the reason for more trawlers and boats to venture into the sea.

Due to an increase in the demand for fish on Sunday, the prices surged marginally but it is expected to come down on the weekdays.

The prices of fish have increased at both wholesale and retail shops in the city. Seer fish (vanjiram) reduced to Rs 900 per kg from Rs 700 per kg, black pomfret Rs 750 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) sold for Rs 350 per kg, crab Rs 300 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 350 to 400 per kg, prawns Rs 350 per kg and anchovy (nethili) Rs 250 per kg. Even the retail markets in the city witnessed a brisk sale and the seafood rates surged by 10 percent compared to the wholesale prices.