Fish prices surges due to demand in Chennai markets

CHENNAI: Fish prices have seen a surge in both wholesale and retail markets in the city on Sunday due to a drop in supply.

Traders said that the demand for fish varieties had gone up after almost two months. The rates are expected to further increase in the coming days as the northeast monsoon has commenced over the state and boats won't venture when there are warnings issued by the meteorological and fisheries departments.

"Even after the Tamil month Puratassi ended, the sales were dull for the past few days though there was a shortage in supply and only a few boats ventured into the sea. Now, there is a further decrease in the fish supply and the demand for fish has gone up. More than 90 trawlers went for fishing and at least five to ten tonnes of fish were caught," said R Mukesh, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

The prices are expected to remain stable or further increase in the coming days. Currently, Seer fish (Vanjaram) sold for Rs 700 per kg at wholesale market, whereas in retail markets it has been doubled and sold for Rs 1,300 to 1,400 per kg.

Similarly, red snapper (Sankara), and anchovy (Nethili) Rs 300 per kg each, trevally (Para) Rs 400 per kg, crab Rs 300 per kg, prawns Rs 300 to Rs 500 per kg, and black pomfret Rs 650.

The rates in retail markets differ drastically due to a sudden surge in the demand among the customers.

In the last few months, the fishermen and traders in the city have witnessed a dull sale due to severe shortages in the supply.

"They have many nets compared to the number of nets the fishermen of Chennai city have. The sale is likely to worsen in the next two months as there will be restrictions on deep fishing due to system formation over the sea," lamented D Shankar, another fisherman at the market.