Fish prices doubled in Chennai, public throng fish markets

CHENNAI: Fish prices doubled in Chennai on Sunday as the produces are high in demand, where vanjiram is sold for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per kg at the fish markets. The rates are likely to remain stable or increase further for the next two to three months because the annual fishing ban period has commenced in Kerala, traders said.

“More than two thousand customers thronged the market from 4 am on the second week after the annual fishing ban period ended in Kasimedu fish market. The market received at least 30 to 40 tons of fish after 200 boats arrived at the fishing harbor. The prices have reduced marginally compared to the previous weekend when the prices soared due to a shortage in supply. Also, we witnessed a brisk sale post-annual ban,” said MP Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu.

In addition, the annual fishing ban period commenced in Kerala recently, and the fish will be sent to Kerala for the next two months as more trawlers are likely to venture into the sea.

The fishermen are happy after an increase in demand, sales, and catch that is better compared to the previous year which was affected due to the southwest monsoon, and the fishing industry restricted the fishermen from venturing into the sea.

As the fish prices surged at the wholesale market, the prices remain stable at the retail markets in the city.

J Yogeswari, a retail trader at Wimco Nagar in Thiruvottiyur said, “Customers would return without purchasing if the prices are further increased compared to wholesale rates, and it would impact our business. So, we have sold at the same prices, also the rates are expected to be similar until there is a shortage in supply.”

The traders stated that after the onset of the northeast monsoon, the supply and demand will reduce, and the prices will also decrease.

Currently, Vanjiram (seer fish) sold for Rs 1,200 per kg to 1,500 per kg, red snapper (sankara) and anchovy (nethili) Rs 350 per kg each, trevally (para) Rs 450 per kg, crab Rs 300 per kg, prawns Rs 500 per kg, and black pomfret Rs 900 per kg.