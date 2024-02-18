Fish prices doubled due to shortage in supply in Chennai markets

CHENNAI: Fish prices doubled due to shortage in arrival in the city markets on Sunday.

A kilogram of vanjiram (seer fish) surged from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per kg as only fewer fish were caught in the trawlers.

Traders stated that the rates are expected to remain the same until the annual fishing ban commences in Tamil Nadu.

"Usually, the fish catch would be dull between January and April due to change in sea pattern, even though more trawlers venture into the sea. Only less than 10 to 12 tonnes of fishes have been caught and supplied to the market. As thousands of customers thronged on Sunday, the demand for fish was higher than usual. It resulted in a double up to the prices," said A Vignesh, a wholesale fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

At present, seer fish sold for Rs 1,200 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 450 per kg, crab Rs 450 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 450 - 500 per kg, prawns Rs 450 per kg and anchovy (nethili) increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg to Rs 350 per kg. Even the retail markets in the city witnessed a brisk sale and the seafood rates surged by 10 percent compared to the wholesale prices.

"The catch is expected to be low till the annual fishing ban starts in the state. Until then the fish price is likely to remain stable or further increase. After the ban period, there would be more fish in the sea, which will lead to a drop in the rates," said T Mukesh, another fisherman at the market.