Fish prices decrease, sales impacted at fish markets in Chennai

CHENNAI: With less number of customers in the market on Sunday, the prices of fish were reduced by nearly 20 percent, though adequate supply arrived at Kasimedu fish market on Sunday. Traders lamented that they are expected to witness dull sales throughout the week following many auspicious days.



“At least 400 boats venture into the sea for catch, and this season we used to get an adequate supply of fish compared to summer and monsoon seasons. We received more than 10 to 12 tonnes of fish, and prawns due to changes in sea pattern. However, unlike the previous Sundays, the market received only hundreds of visitors’ including retail vendors and public. So, the prices dropped compared to the usual weekends,” said K Sivaguru, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu market.

The prices are expected to remain stable or further decrease in the coming days due to Krishna Jayanthi, and Muhurtham days. So, the number of trawlers venturing into the sea would also reduce next week. Currently, Seer fish (Vanjiram) sold for Rs 700 per kg, red snapper (sankara), and anchovy (nethili) Rs 300 per kg each, trevally (para) Rs 400 per kg, crab Rs 300 per kg, prawns Rs 300 to Rs 500 per kg, and black pomfret Rs 650 to Rs 700 per kg.

On the other hand, the prices of fish are expected to decrease drastically from September 18 as the Tamil month Puratasi begins when the majority of non-vegetarian lovers won’t take fish for a month. “Only 50 percent of boats would venture during Puratasi month due to less number of takers. However, our sales would be impacted for the next three months, because in October the northeast monsoon is expected to commence. And the fishing activity would be interrupted often due to cyclone circulation and intense rain,” said R Mukesh, a fisherman and wholesale trader.

The retail fish markets in the city did not witness a surge in the prices due to dull sales on Sunday. The fish were sold at the same prices in the wholesale market.