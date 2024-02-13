Fish market at Loop Road is expected to be completed by May

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed almost 70 percent of the construction works of the modern fish market at Marina Loop Road near Pattinampakkam.

The zonal level officials stated that they are waiting for the additional funds to be released to carry out the remaining works. The work is expected to be completed by May.

"The majority of the work has finished at the market including structure, basement of the shops, drains, fish effluent to the bio-digest at a cost of Rs 8 crore. We have requested for additional funds and a resolution has passed in the council meeting in January. We are waiting for the civic body to release a fund of Rs 4 crore," said a senior official of Teynampet zone (zone 9).

In the additional funds, works such as compound walls and toilets for the fishermen.

The modern fish market is expected to be open for the fishermen in the locality by May. Also, the rent and other charges would be decided by the revenue department of Chennai Corporation.

The civic body started constructing the fish market in April 2023, at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. It will accommodate 384 shops and would have facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilets, and sewage treatment plants that will help to prevent fish odour. The work was expected to be completed in six months, however it was carried out at a slow pace.

The fishermen of the Pattinampakkam refuse to shift to the new fish market as they have licenses and should pay for the rent and other expenses such as electricity and water bills.

"We have been selling fish on the roads for the last four decades and the government urges us to move to the fish market which has being constructed for the last 10 months. With this income, we cannot afford to pay for rent and taxes. The authorities should consider our demand and allow us to continue to sell on the road," said K Sathish Kumar, a fisherman at Srinivasapuram.